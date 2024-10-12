C.J. Mosley Injury: Officially questionable for MNF

Mosley (toe) has been deemed questionable for Monday's Week 6 clash with the Bills, but he should be able to play in the contest, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Mosley has missed New York's past three games due to the toe issue, but he was able to log a trio of limited practice sessions this week. That gives him a good chance of returning Monday night, and if he does so, he'll presumably retake his starting role at linebacker. Prior to this season, Mosley hadn't missed a game since the 2021 campaign.