C.J. Mosley headshot

C.J. Mosley Injury: Placed on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 5:29am

The Jets placed Mosley (neck) on injured reserve Saturday.

Mosley had missed the Jets' last five games due to a herniated disk in his neck. Though he appeared to be making progress after turning in two full practices last week and another one Wednesday, he downgraded to no participation Thursday and Friday. With the Jets unlikely to make the postseason, Mosley will likely end the 2024 season on injured reserve, even though he's eligible to be activated Week 18. Jamien Sherwood should continue to start at middle linebacker in place of Mosley, who could find himself as a cap casualty this offseason.

C.J. Mosley
New York Jets
