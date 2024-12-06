C.J. Mosley Injury: Set to go on IR

Head coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Friday that Mosley will be placed on injured reserve due to a herniated disk in his neck, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mosley had been sidelined for the Jets' last five games due to a neck injury. He appeared to be on track to play against the Dolphins on Sunday after logging a full practice Wednesday, but he was unable to see the field Thursday. With just five games left in the 2024 regular season and the Jets unlikely to make the playoffs at 3-9, Mosley's move to IR will effectively end his campaign. Jamien Sherwood will continue to start at middle linebacker in Mosley's absence.