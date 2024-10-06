C.J. Mosley Injury: Sitting out Sunday

Mosley (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Though he made the trip to London with the Jets after missing the team's last two games due to a sprained right big toe, Mosley wasn't able to advance beyond limited participation in practice this week and took a doubtful designation into Sunday. As expected, Mosley will ultimately miss a third straight game, paving the way for Jamien Sherwood to serve as the Jets' defensive signal-caller once again.