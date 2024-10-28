Fantasy Football
C.J. Mosley headshot

C.J. Mosley Injury: Undergoes MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters Monday that Mosley (neck) underwent an MRI and is visiting with a neck and spine specialist, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mosely needing to see a neck and spine specialist following an MRI suggests that his injury could be serious. The veteran linebacker will likely be held out in Week 9, as the Jets have a short week playing Thursday night against the Texans. Expect Chazz Surratt to see increased work with the Jets' first-team defense is Mosely cannot suit up Thursday.

C.J. Mosley
New York Jets
