C.J. Mosley Injury: Undergoes MRI

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters Monday that Mosley (neck) underwent an MRI and is visiting with a neck and spine specialist, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mosely needing to see a neck and spine specialist following an MRI suggests that his injury could be serious. The veteran linebacker will likely be held out in Week 9, as the Jets have a short week playing Thursday night against the Texans. Expect Chazz Surratt to see increased work with the Jets' first-team defense is Mosely cannot suit up Thursday.