Cherelus missed the Panthers' preseason opener against the Browns due to a groin injury, and the issue will keep him out of Saturday's contest as well. The third-year inside linebacker is competing for a depth spot on the 53-man roster, and if he doesn't play Saturday, he'll work on being available for Carolina's preseason finale against Pittsburgh on Thursday. Cherelus played in 13 regular-season games for the Panthers in 2024 and logged 28 tackles (13 solo) while splitting his snaps between defense and special teams.