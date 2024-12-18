Coby Bryant News: Eight tackles vs. Green Bay

Bryant registered eight tackles (seven solo) during the Seahawks' 30-13 loss to the Packers this past Sunday.

Bryant was the second-leading tackler for the Seahawks in Week 15 behind Ernest Jones (11). After being limited to special teams work at the beginning of the regular season, Bryant has played in every single defensive snap over the Seahawks' last seven games, and over that span he has registered 38 tackles (27 solo), four pass defenses (including one interception and a pick-six) and one forced fumble.