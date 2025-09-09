The move corresponds with the Jaguars trading Tank Bigsby to the Eagles on Monday in exchange for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks. Schrader signed with the Rams' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster out of training camp, but he was elevated to the active roster for their Week 1 win over the Texans, when he logged four snaps on special teams without showing up on the box score otherwise. Schrader will likely be limited to a special-teams role in Jacksonville while serving as a depth backfield option behind Travis Etienne, Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen.