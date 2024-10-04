Cody Thompson News: Goes back to practice squad

Thompson reverted to Tampa Bay's practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Thompson got his first opportunity this season to play Thursday versus Atlanta and tallied three offensive snaps along with three special-teams snaps. He didn't get any targets on offense but returned one kickoff for 21 yards. Thompson's likelihood of being elevated again Week 6 versus New Orleans likely depends upon the health of fellow wideouts Jalen McMillan (hamstring), Trey Palmer (concussion) and Kameron Johnson (ankle).