Cole Bishop News: Plays every snap sans Hamlin

Bishop tallied five solo tackles during the Bills' 40-14 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Bishop made his third straight start at strong safety Sunday due to the absence of Damar Hamlin (ribs), and despite the blowout win, the former ended up playing every single defensive snap. Bishop has registered 18 tackles (15 solo) over his last three games, and with the Bills locked in as the No. 2 seed in the AFC heading into the postseason, he could make a fourth consecutive start in Buffalo's regular-season finale against New England next Sunday.