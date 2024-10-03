Cole Strange Injury: Expected to play this season

Strange (knee), who remains on the reserve/PUP list without an exact return timetable, is expected to play this season, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Strange has already missed a requisite four games since opening the regular season on the PUP list, and while New England hasn't offered an actionable timetable for his return, the left guard is expected to contribute at some point this year. The 2022 first-round pick is recovering from a left patella tendon tear suffered Week 15 of the 2023 season.