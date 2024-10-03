Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cole Strange headshot

Cole Strange Injury: Expected to play this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 3, 2024 at 12:32pm

Strange (knee), who remains on the reserve/PUP list without an exact return timetable, is expected to play this season, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Strange has already missed a requisite four games since opening the regular season on the PUP list, and while New England hasn't offered an actionable timetable for his return, the left guard is expected to contribute at some point this year. The 2022 first-round pick is recovering from a left patella tendon tear suffered Week 15 of the 2023 season.

Cole Strange
New England Patriots
More Stats & News