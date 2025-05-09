Coleman Owen News: Headed to Indy

The Colts signed Owen as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Owen will get a chance to prove himself at the pro level coming off the best season of his collegiate career in 2024 at Ohio. Over 14 games with the Bobcats, he brought in 78 receptions for 1,245 yards and eight touchdowns, also adding two carries for 26 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Indianapolis has a relatively deep group of pass-catchers though, so it would be surprising if Owen made much noise in his rookie season even if he did crack the final roster.