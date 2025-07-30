Loveland was eased into training camp during the first week of Chicago's practices, but he now appears fully recovered from January shoulder surgery, which had held him out of pre-draft workouts and spring activities. The rookie first-round pick has reportedly impressed early, including via a flashy third-down connection with quarterback Caleb Williams during 11-on-11 reps Tuesday. Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Loveland has displayed full confidence in his shoulder's strength and durability during both blocking and pass-catching reps. Head coach Ben Johnson had high praise of Loveland's early momentum, saying "it's really encouraging when you look at a young player like that and the growth that he's going to be able to have with the more reps that he gets."