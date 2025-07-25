Colton Dowell News: Let go by Tennessee

The Titans waived Dowell on Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Dowell was sidelined for the entire 2024 season after rupturing his ACL against the Texans in late December of 2023. He was cleared to participate in OTAs and minicamp, but he will not be a part of the Titans' roster in training camp and will explore his next opportunities if he clears waivers. The 2023 seventh-rounder appeared in 10 regular-season games in his rookie year and caught one pass on two targets for three yards while mostly serving on special teams.