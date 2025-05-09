Connor Bazelak News: Makes deal with Bucs

Tampa Bay signed Bazelak as an undrafted free agent Friday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bazelak spent time at Missouri and Indiana before finding his ideal fit in Bowling Green during his last two years in college. His 2024 season was particularly fruitful, as he was able to demonstrate both standout overall production (3,044 passing yards) and efficiency (66.9-percent completion rate). He'll turn 25 in September though, so it's unlikely there's very much room left for him to grow.