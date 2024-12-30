Cooper DeJean News: Impresses in Week 17

DeJean recorded six total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 41-7 win over the Cowboys.

DeJean tied Jalyx Hunt for the third-most tackles on Philadelphia's defense Sunday, trailing the inside linebacker tandem of Oren Burks (eight tackles) and Zack Baun (seven tackles). The rookie corner from Iowa tied his career high in tackles in a single game in Week 17, having now recorded 51 total tackles this season. DeJean has also accumulated six passes defended and one forced fumble over 16 appearances, and he's expected to remain a problem for opposing wide receivers in the Week 18 matchup against the Giants.