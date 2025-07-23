Cooper DeJean News: Lining up at safety

DeJean lined up at safety in Philadelphia's base defense on the first day of training camp, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

That's the ideal scenario for IDP value, with DeJean playing safety in the base defense and slot corner in nickel packages. The other options are to play him as an outside cornerback in the base defense -- opposite Quinyon Mitchell -- or to take DeJean off the field and only use him as a nickel. An every-down role with snaps at both safety and slot corner could help make DeJean an IDP star.