DeJean is set to start over Avonte Maddox as the Eagles' nickel corner Sunday against the Browns, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Eagles' defense hasn't lived up to expectations early this season, and some changes have ensued. In addition to Devin White being released, DeJean will now start as the team's slot corner. DeJean has played only seven defensive snaps so far in his rookie season, so he could have some growing pains early on.