Cooper Kupp News: Explodes with two-TD performance

Kupp secured six of 10 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 28-22 victory against the Patriots.

It was vintage Kupp in the third quarter, breaking free at midfield and running uncontested the rest of the way for a 69-yard touchdown, his second of the game after a six-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter. Kupp wasn't the only one to scorch the Patriots, as Puka Nacua tacked on seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown of his own. Kupp's resurgence may hit a roadblock in Week 12, as a top-tier Eagles pass defense lies in wait for the Rams in Week 12.