Cor'Dale Flott News: Will suit up against Saints

Flott (quadriceps/knee) is active for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against New Orleans, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Flott was a late addition to New York's injury report when he was deemed questionable Saturday, but he'll be able to take the field against the Saints. The third-year cornerback will fill his usual starting role, and he'll be paired with Adoree' Jackson since Deonte Banks (ribs) is missing another game. Flott has logged at least 90 percent of New York's defensive snaps in each of his past two contests.