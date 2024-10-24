Cordarrelle Patterson Injury: Limited in return to practice

Patterson (ankle) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Patterson has been unable to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury during the Steelers' Week 4 contest against the Colts. His return to practice is a sign that the 2013 first-round pick is progressing through the injury, and his practice participation over the next two days will determine whether he'll be able to suit up for Monday night's game against the Giants. Through the first four games of the regular season, Patterson logged 16 carries for 92 yards and five catches (on seven targets) for 34 yards while operating as the No. 3 running back behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.