Cordarrelle Patterson Injury: Set to miss another game

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Patterson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

After exiting the Steelers' Week 4 loss to the Colts with an ankle injury, Patterson didn't practice in any capacity last week before being ruled out ahead of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys. The 33-year-old doesn't sound like he's yet made much notable progress in his recovery from the injury, with Tomlin's decision to rule Patterson out for a second straight game early in the week suggesting that he's unlikely to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. Additionally, Tomlin labeled Jaylen Warren (knee) as doubtful for Sunday's contest, so Warren's likely absence along with Patterson's should clear the way for Najee Harris to handle the majority of the snaps and touches out of the backfield Week 6.