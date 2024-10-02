Cordarrelle Patterson Injury: Unable to practice

Patterson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Neither did Jaylen Warren, who missed Sunday's loss to Indianapolis with a knee injury. Patterson took advantage early on with six carries for 43 yards before halftime, only to miss the second half after injuring his ankle. He's now uncertain for Week 5 against Dallas, potentially leaving Aaron Shampklin as the No. 2 running behind Najee Harris, who would then be expected to take on another huge workload after playing 92 percent of snaps post-halftime in Sunday's loss.