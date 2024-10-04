Cordarrelle Patterson Injury: Won't play against Dallas

Patterson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Both Patterson and Jaylen Warren (knee) will be unavailable Sunday after neither running back participated in any practices during the week. Aaron Shampklin is poised to operate as the top backup to Najee Harris, while one or both of Jonathan Ward and La'Mical Perine are options to be elevated from the practice squad to provide backfield depth. Patterson's next chance to play will be Week 6 against the Raiders.