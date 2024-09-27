Cordarrelle Patterson News: Likely to play more Sunday

Patterson is expected to see more playing time Sunday against the Colts with Jaylen Warren (knee) ruled out, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Patterson is coming off his most productive game of the young season last week, rushing four times for 33 yards against the Chargers while adding three catches for 15 additional yards on five targets. Najee Harris likely will get all he can handle as the early-down back versus Indy, but Patterson may approach Warren's usage (6.3 touches per game so far) as the backup. It's likely not enough to make Patterson a worthwhile fantasy play.