Cory Trice Injury: Moves to IR

Trice (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Trice suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Chargers and had already been ruled out for Week 4 against the Colts. He'll now officially be guaranteed to miss the next four weeks and won't be eligible to return until Week 8 against the Giants. In his absence, Darius Rush may see extra reserve snaps behind starters Joey Porter and Donte Jackson at corner.

Cory Trice
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Written By RotoWire Staff