Sutton tied for the team lead in receptions and set the pace in receiving yards and targets on the afternoon as well. The first-team offense was supposed only be in on 8-10 plays according to head coach Sean Payton's statements earlier in the week, but a lackluster opening drive likely drove Payton to keep the first unit out there for two additional possessions. Sutton put the extra opportunity to good use, rounding out his afternoon with a 19-yard scoring grab to close out the first unit's third and final drive. Sutton heads into the 2025 season as the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Denver's Bo Nix-led offense.