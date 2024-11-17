Courtland Sutton News: Leading receiver in lopsided win

Sutton caught seven of eight targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Falcons.

Sutton led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards but wasn't on the receiving end of any of Bo Nix's four touchdown passes. Since being held without a catch by the Saints in Week 7, Sutton has bounced back by posting at least six catches and 70 yards in each of his last four games. With Nix surging under center, Denver's top wide receiver has turned into a reliable fantasy option ahead of a Week 12 road game against the Raiders.