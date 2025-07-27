Curtis Samuel Injury: Missing practice with hamstring issue

Samuel isn't practicing Sunday due to a hamstring injury, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuel missed three regular-season games last year due to injury, so health will be an important aspect for him in his second campaign with the Bills. It's not yet clear how severe the veteran wideout's issue is, but Buffalo is likely to be cautious with him given that the team is in the early stages of training camp. Samuel is likely in line for a depth role in the Bills' wideout corps this season.