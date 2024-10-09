Curtis Samuel News: Nonfactor against Texans

Samuel caught one of four targets for zero yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans. He added one rush for minus-1 yard.

Samuel's four targets were a season-high for the veteran receiver, but he was unable to make the most of his opportunities. Despite recording a season-high 58 percent offensive snap share, the 28-year-old had his worst statistical game of the season. Through five games, Samuel has totaled just nine catches for 48 yards in the passing game, as he has been unable to break through in a receiving corps that is desperate for a spark. He'll have his next chance to take a step forward when the Bills visit the Jets in Week 6.