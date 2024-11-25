Fantasy Football
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson News: Leads team in tackles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 6:26pm

Taylor-Demerson recorded nine tackles (six solo), including a tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Seahawks.

The safety also played on 97 percent of the defensive snaps in his second straight start in place of the injured Jalen Thompson (ankle). Thompson did not practice at all in the week leading up to Sunday's game, so his status will again be worth monitoring this week. If he's unable to return for next Sunday's matchup with the Vikings, Taylor-Demerson should again stand to benefit.

