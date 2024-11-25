Dadrion Taylor-Demerson News: Leads team in tackles in loss

Taylor-Demerson recorded nine tackles (six solo), including a tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Seahawks.

The safety also played on 97 percent of the defensive snaps in his second straight start in place of the injured Jalen Thompson (ankle). Thompson did not practice at all in the week leading up to Sunday's game, so his status will again be worth monitoring this week. If he's unable to return for next Sunday's matchup with the Vikings, Taylor-Demerson should again stand to benefit.