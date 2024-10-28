Daiyan Henley News: Double-digit tackles vs. Saints

Henley recorded 11 total tackles (six solo) and defended one pass in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Saints.

Henley played 100-percent of the Chargers' defensive snaps for the second time this season in Week 8, leading the team in total tackles. The second-year pro from Washington State has emerged as Los Angeles' top inside linebacker through seven games, tallying a team-leading 54 total tackles and defending three passes. Henley is expected to continue starting alongside Denzel Perryman ahead of the Chargers' Week 9 matchup against the Browns.