Cambre went undrafted, signing with New York as a free agent in late April. Nonetheless, the Louisiana product has intrigued enough to get some first-team reps Sunday, though it bears mentioning that fellow wideouts Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson (leg) were both held out with minor issues. New York also lost Bryce Ford-Wheaton for the season when he tore his Achilles on Sunday, opening the door toward a roster spot a little wider for Cambre, who (like Ford-Wheaton) is capable of working as a special-teams ace. Cambre remains a long shot to make the club, but he's at least inserted his name into the conversation for one of the final roster spots as a depth wideout and return man.