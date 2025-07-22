Dallin Holker News: No longer with New Orleans
The Saints waived Holker on Tuesday, John Hendrix of AthlonSports.com reports.
Holker originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in April of 2024 and tallied three catches on four targets for 21 yards as a rookie. The Colorado State product got into 12 games last year but didn't seem likely to garner a bigger role this season since the Saints have four veteran tight ends (Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill (knee), Foster Moreau (knee) and Jack Stoll) on the roster.
Dallin Holker
Free Agent
