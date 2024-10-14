Damarri Mathis Injury: Full estimation Monday

Mathis (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Mathis has yet to see the field this season after sustaining an ankle injury in late August. However, the third-year cornerback was designated to return from injured reserve on Oct. 9, and Monday's full practice estimation suggests he's nearing a return to the field. Mathis could very well be activated to Denver's active roster in time for Thursday's matchup against the Saints, as the Broncos will likely be without star corner Patrick Surtain (concussion).