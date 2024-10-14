Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Damarri Mathis headshot

Damarri Mathis Injury: Full estimation Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 14, 2024 at 1:43pm

Mathis (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimation.

Mathis has yet to see the field this season after sustaining an ankle injury in late August. However, the third-year cornerback was designated to return from injured reserve on Oct. 9, and Monday's full practice estimation suggests he's nearing a return to the field. Mathis could very well be activated to Denver's active roster in time for Thursday's matchup against the Saints, as the Broncos will likely be without star corner Patrick Surtain (concussion).

Damarri Mathis
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News