Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 4 Matchups

Although the Jaguars receivers have the advantage here, that was also the case last week and the Jaguars still had nothing to show for it. Offensive coordinator Press Taylor is hurting the offense, and 1:1 returns between talent and results are not guaranteed until something changes. With that said, Calvin Ridley can beat A.J. Terrell

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 4 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Although the Jaguars receivers have the advantage here, that was also the case last week and the Jaguars still had nothing to show for it. Offensive coordinator Press Taylor is hurting the offense, and 1:1 returns between talent and results are not guaranteed until something changes. With that said, Calvin Ridley can beat A.J. Terrell, the one vaguely proven corner for the Falcons. Terrell lines up on the left, so the Jaguars can get Ridley into an easier matchup yet against Tre Flowers on the defense's right. Flowers is easy to cross up – if Taylor doesn't arrange this matchup and take advantage it will be a bad look. Christian Kirk can definitely beat Flowers too, though Terrell is a tougher question. Kirk might see more of slot corner Dee Alford, who is unproven at best.

Upgrade: Calvin Ridley

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Christian Kirk









ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London might find a challenging matchup in Tyson Campbell, who arguably has already established himself as one of the league's better corners. The other Jacksonville corners would be at a major disadvantage to London. Darious Williams probably wouldn't give up much separation to London or Mack Hollins, but he's much smaller than both. Tre Herndon is the slot corner, and not a particularly good one. With how much two-TE the Falcons play there's a chance Herndon doesn't play as much as usual here.

Upgrade: Mack Hollins (lower to Even if London is not shadowed by Campbell)

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Drake London (raise to Upgrade if not shadowed by Campbell)

Indianapolis vs. LA Rams

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

None of the Rams corners can cover Michael Pittman. It's possible that the Rams corners can't cover any of the Colts receivers. Alec Pierce has been stuck with a lot of decoy routes to free up Pittman and Josh Downs, yet a corner like Derion Kendrick is such a speed liability that Pierce might get open even on plays where his function is a decoy design. Ahkello Witherspoon is big and more athletic on the other side, yet by now he's demonstrated a general inability to cover. Cobie Durant could be tough for Downs in the slot, however.

Upgrade: Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Josh Downs









RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

Puka Nacua should be in a good bounce-back spot here, against a Colts team with one of the five worst cornerback rotations in the league. The Bengals were a tough matchup, but in this one it's difficult to identify any obstacles for Nacua, Van Jefferson or Tutu Atwell. Kenny Moore is the best Colts corner, but he's limited to the slot and isn't even distinguished for his coverage specifically – Moore's utility is as an all-purpose defender. Rookie JuJu Brents stepped in last week to generally good results, but proving himself against the Rams might prove tougher than holding up one week against a battered Ravens offense. Dallis Flowers is the presumed CB1 otherwise, and he hasn't really shown anything yet.

Upgrade: Puka Nacua, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

PHILADELPHIA WIDE RECEIVERS

Although it's not enough to call it a concern, the Washington corner rotation might be good enough to make the Eagles receivers work for their production. Kendall Fuller is doing a good job this year and figures to be a tough assignment for whichever of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Fuller can sometimes get shadow assignments, and in this case it might actually be Smith he sees the most when the Commanders are in base formation. Brown can easily beat Benjamin St-Juste on the other side, but at least St-Juste matches Brown's build type, and moreover at 6-foot-3 with mediocre athleticism St-Juste would get crossed up too easily by someone as sudden as Smith. Emmanuel Forbes is a better corner than St-Juste, but it might take Brown beating on St-Juste to get that point across – in Week 3 the Commanders largely left Forbes on the bench.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith (the more St-Juste the better)









WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Sam Howell and the Washington offense have some serious issues to figure out, and this is not a good matchup for them. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are both capable of beating the standout tandem of Darius Slay and James Bradberry, but the already questionable Washington offensive line gets hanged out to dry by Howell's sputtering processing. Bradberry actually played the slot in Week 3 – presumably to accommodate Josh Jobe, who lined up outside in nickel – but it's not clear if that was a one-week adjustment. Jobe is in any case the one with the bull's eye on him. Curtis Samuel probably wouldn't hold the advantage over Bradberry in the slot, but Dotson can dust Jobe if Slay shadows McLaurin in nickel.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel

Even: N/A

Chicago Bears vs. Denver Broncos

CHICAGO WIDE RECEIVERS

The nightmare season might continue for DJ Moore here, as he'll likely get the shadow treatment from Patrick Surtain. Moore is good enough to beat even the best corners on occasion, but doing so when everything else is also going wrong seems like a tall task. Darnell Mooney can beat Essang Bassey and Chase Claypool can beat Damarri Mathis, but who knows what any of it amounts to.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: DJ Moore

Even: Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool









DENVER WIDE RECEIVERS

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy both look good here against a Chicago secondary starting two rookies corners in Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith. Jeudy should also see a lot of Greg Stroman in the slot, another advantage for Denver. Sutton lacks his usual build advantage given that Stevenson and Smith are both big corners, so it's Jeudy who stands out the most consistently here. Can Marvin Mims torch these guys? Definitely. Will the Broncos care? Less clear.

Upgrade: Jerry Jeudy

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Courtland Sutton

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Chris Olave might be unguardable. A corner like Carlton Davis normally wants to face the No. 1 wideout from the other team, yet Davis is probably no significant obstacle to Olave. Michael Thomas would probably struggle against Davis, but it's not clear if Thomas would face him or Zyon McCollum. McCollum is unproven but he's big and extremely athletic. Rashid Shaheed should mostly see Christian Izien, who has been impressive even as an undrafted rookie.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed









TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

It's that time again. Twice a year Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore face off and pretty much try to beat the crap out of each other. Lattimore has gotten the better of Evans lately in terms of football results, which makes sense because a big, athletic corner like Lattimore is the trait type that Evans least wants to face off against. Chris Godwin should mostly see Alontae Taylor, an easier but still challenging matchup.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Mike Evans

Even: Chris Godwin

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

CLEVELAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Amari Cooper is in a good spot here with Marlon Humphrey out. Right corner Brandon Stephens probably can't match up consistently against a wideout like Cooper, and left corner Ronald Darby probably isn't any better at this point. Stephens and Darby might be able to hold up against someone like Donovan Peoples-Jones, on the other hand. Elijah Moore against Kyle Hamilton is an interesting question in the slot – Hamilton has been generally successful, but covering a player like Moore is such a particular task and it might not be a strength of Hamilton's.

Upgrade: Amari Cooper

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore









BALTIMORE WIDE RECEIVERS

This is a tough matchup for Zay Flowers, who should see a lot of Greg Newsome and then Denzel Ward when not on Newsome. Both corners are difficult trait matches for Flowers. Flowers would have a better shot at Martin Emerson, but it's not clear if Cleveland will allow that. Nelson Agholor doesn't really threaten any of the three Browns corners, and if Beckham/Bateman are out then the Browns can always put the remainder of Newsome or Ward on Agholor, neutralizing him.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor

Even: N/A

Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings

CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

Adam Thielen could be in a good spot against his former team, especially if the Vikings continue to use Byron Murphy primarily as a boundary corner. Murphy mostly played the slot with Arizona and excelled there, so the Vikings might want to put Murphy in the slot to stop Thielen, as slot defender Josh Metellus probably can't do it. DJ Chark can definitely hurt Akayleb Evans, and the same might be true for Jonathan Mingo.

Upgrade: Adam Thielen (lower to Even if Murphy moves into slot), DJ Chark

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jonathan Mingo





MINNESOTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Donte Jackson is the best active corner for the Panthers, and he's very fast if nothing else, but it just isn't enough to defend Justin Jefferson. Jackson might be able to hold his own against Jordan Addison but it's far from guaranteed. Luckily for the Panthers, the Vikings have made the strategic decision to weaken their own passing game by playing K.J. Osborn ahead of Addison, and any NFL corner can cover Osborn.

Upgrade: Justin Jefferson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn

Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

HOUSTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Nico Collins should be able to bounce back against this weak Pittsburgh secondary, one that lacks any cover talent like Collins saw last week against Tyson Campbell. Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace cannot play man coverage, and slot corner Chandon Sullivan doesn't have much either. Desmond King has to be a better slot corner, and the Steelers might give him a shot here. If you're a Tank Dell investor you'd rather see Sullivan on the field. Robert Woods and his horizontal functions could find some openings as the Steelers try to protect their vulnerable boundary corners downfield.

Upgrade: Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Robert Woods

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









PITTSBURGH WIDE RECEIVERS

George Pickens could find a formidable opponent in Steven Nelson, but Nelson might be a little too short and a little lacking in athleticism to match Pickens' vertical threat. Shaq Griffin would be an easier target for Pickens yet. Allen Robinson should mostly run against backup slot corner Grayland Allen, who had fine results in Week 3 but probably is a liability in coverage. Calvin Austin can run right past the likes of Nelson and Griffin, but the Texans know that and will probably scheme accordingly.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

BUFFALO WIDE RECEIVERS

Stefon Diggs should be in a really good spot here, both because of the urgency of the Bills offense and because of the cornerback matchup. Xavien Howard and Eli Apple cannot cover Diggs. Slot corner Kader Kohou is probably better than Howard or Apple, but that's more the problem of Deonte Harty and Dalton Kincaid. Gabe Davis probably won't separate much but can still get the better of Howard/Apple types.

Upgrade: Stefon Diggs

Downgrade: Deonte Harty

Even: Gabe Davis









MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

Tre'Davious White might or might not shadow Tyreek Hill – what's the point? – besides, Jaylen Waddle would normally be worth the shadow assignment if not for Hill's presence. Trying to play matchups against the Dolphins receivers is generally pointless, and as much for the Bills as anyone else. Taron Johnson is a good slot corner, just not the sort Hill needs to worry about.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

DeAndre Hopkins is playing hobbled and with the worst offensive line in the league. Not ideal. Treylon Burks is also in a difficult spot, but at least he can provide yards after the catch. The Hopkins signing was completely useless for the Titans, and now his career will dwindle with nothing to show in the last years. Chidobe Awuzie and Cam Taylor-Britt are both big, athletic corners and match traits effectively against Hopkins and Burks.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks









CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

Same drill as the last few weeks: these corners can't cover Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, but we can't tell whether Joe Burrow (calf) is in the kind of shape to take advantage. The Titans corners get more vulnerable the farther down field you make them run – guys like Roger McCreary and Kristian Fulton are sturdy and reliable underneath – but their short arms and average speed make them targets for big-play wideouts like these. Tyler Boyd is less threatening, of course.

Upgrade: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyler Boyd

LA Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Nate Hobbs is the one tough Raiders corner, and unfortunately for Keenan Allen the Raiders tend to keep Hobbs in the slot. With Allen on a tear, Hobbs will almost certainly follow him around in this game. Allen might win anyway – he did fine against Hobbs in 2022 – it's just a tougher matchup than Allen has seen in a couple weeks. Josh Palmer isn't normally a threat to a given corner, but the Raiders might be weak enough with Marcus Peters and Jakorian Bennett for Palmer to get open a bit here. Quentin Johnston would be the preferable alternative, but the Chargers just really like mediocre players as long as they're familiar.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer









LAS VEGAS WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams and Jakoby Meyers should both have fine matchups here, though the Chargers defense is driven more by scheme than talent. The formula is more about playing off-ball and pouncing on routes after baiting them underneath, but that's easier said than done with a dubious pass rush and corners with mediocre ball skills. Hunter Renfrow is a hostage.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

Whoever lines up at receiver for the 49ers – Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are both dealing with injury – should have a favorable matchup here. The outside Arizona corners, Marco Wilson and Kei'trel Clark, are clearly overmatched in their current roles. Wilson and Clark might be able to handle themselves against backup receivers like Ronnie Bell, though.

Upgrade: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jauan Jennings, Ronnie Bell









ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

Marquise Brown and even Rondale Moore would be surprisingly difficult covers for an otherwise standout corner like Charvarius Ward, because as a big corner Ward isn't built to track smaller, quicker wideouts like these. Ward should be able to completely shut down someone like Michael Wilson – a trait match to Ward – but Brown might need a special coverage plan from the 49ers. Moore probably won't see much or any of the outside corners (Ward and Deommodore Lenoir), so he should more so see slot corner Isaiah Oliver, who doesn't have the wheels or stop/start to mirror Moore. Rather than the coverage, the issue here for Brown and Moore is the quarterback play and pass rush.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Michael Wilson

Even: Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots

DALLAS WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb can line up everywhere, so Dallas might try to move him around to get a specific matchup. The problem is that Christian Gonzalez looks good on the boundary so far and is an effective trait match to Lamb, and Jonathan Jones will probably find Lamb if they try to hide him in the slot. The Patriots corner Dallas wants to target is Myles Bryant, whose coverage limitations are well documented. If the Patriots sell out to stop Lamb then Brandin Cooks is perhaps the x-factor – Cooks can definitely beat Bryant, but he also might be able to beat Gonzalez, who is a bit tall and heavy to try to mirror Cooks. Michael Gallup can beat Bryant but maybe not any of the others.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Michael Gallup

Even: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks









NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Stephon Gilmore has lined up at left corner so far, leaving DaRon Bland as the primary right corner with Trevon Diggs out. Jourdan Lewis is in the slot, where he's generally been good throughout his career. Gilmore infamously lost a one-on-one battle with DeVante Parker years ago, but Parker has probably lost as many steps since then as Gilmore. The Patriots have mostly used Parker on the offense's left, however, so he should more so see Bland, to uncertain effect. Kendrick Bourne should see more of Gilmore than Bland. JuJu Smith-Schuster looks totally busted, so it's not clear why he'd have the upper hand over Lewis.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster

NY Jets vs. Kansas City

JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Garrett Wilson can beat better corners than these, even though the Chiefs corners are rather good. L'Jarius Sneed might be the primary matchup, as he's been following top receivers outside this year. That's mostly left Trent McDuffie in the slot, where he should shut down Randall Cobb. Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson are both candidates to line up opposite Sneed when the Chiefs play nickel, but it would be a mistake for the Chiefs to leave either on Wilson. Williams/Watson should more so follow Allen Lazard.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Randall Cobb

Even: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard









KANSAS CITY WIDE RECEIVERS

Rashee Rice has been consistently good in a Kansas City offense that needs more pass-catching production, so they would be smart to leave him on the field in a three-down role going forward. Rice has mostly played in the slot to this point, which puts him at odds with Skyy Moore, whose best fit is in the slot. Whatever bumps they need to take to get it done, the Chiefs should get Rice on the field for three downs, even if it requires moving Moore back into the slot full-time. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson are your primary boundary players. Sauce Gardner should have no trouble neutralizing Watson, though Valdes-Scantling's speed is several magnitudes better than Watson's. D.J. Reed should match Moore well but less so against bigger wideouts like MVS and Watson, or Rice for that matter. Slot corner Michael Carter is the easiest to beat of the three Jets corners.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Justin Watson

Even: Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rashee Rice

NY Giants vs. Seattle

GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

This Seahawks defense has been utter trash in 2023. Daniel Jones might be bad (he is) and these Giants wideouts probably aren't great (they aren't), but Seattle has yet to play defense this year. Injuries have been an issue, to be fair, but getting torched by the likes of Jared Goff and Adam Thielen in 2023 is only so excusable. Darius Slayton can't beat Tariq Woolen vertically but might be able to lose him on a post or slant. Slayton should have the advantage against Mike Jackson in general. Isaiah Hodgins is crafty enough to get open around the chains on the sideline, but big plays don't seem to be possible here. The slot is interesting for the Giants – Wan'Dale Robinson and Parris Campbell are caught in a zero-sum game there in an otherwise favorable matchup. Campbell lost some ground last week.

Upgrade: Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Isaiah Hodgins









SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Though toolsy across the board, the Giants corners don't seem well-suited to dealing with the Seahawks receivers. Adoree' Jackson rarely gives up separation in the slot but is remarkably meek when the ball is in the air, so he isn't a true concern for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, meanwhile, get a crack at two rookie corners on the boundary in Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins. Hawkins and Banks are somewhat trait matches to Metcalf – big and fast – but Metcalf is another kind of big and fast. Lockett should be a problem for them both, meanwhile.

Upgrade: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jaxon Smith-Njigba