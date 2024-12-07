D'Andre Swift Injury: In line to play Sunday

Swift (quadriceps), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 14 tilt against the 49ers, is expected to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Swift entered the weekend deemed questionable to play Sunday after logging a DNP/DNP/LP progression during the practice week. It appears he'll be able to take the field, though, against a San Francisco defense that gave up 220 rushing yards -- albeit in a snowstorm -- against Buffalo last week. If Swift is indeed able to suit up Sunday, he'll be looking to break out of a two-game slump during which he's totaled a meager 69 rushing yards on 24 carries without a score. The veteran running back has been fine as a receiver in that span, however, tallying 70 yards on five catches.