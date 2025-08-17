The nature of the issue that kept Bellinger sidelined is unclear, and it may not be serious given that he was able to run on a side field during the practice week, according to Duggan. With Theo Johnson locked in as New York's starting TE for the coming campaign, Bellinger doesn't have much appeal as a fantasy asset, though he could be a helpful component of the Giants offense for his work as a blocker. However, he may have competition for that role with Chris Manhertz (undisclosed), and New York also has Greg Dulcich among its tight-end corps.