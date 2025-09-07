Jones opened the game hot and never looked back, leading the Colts to a field goal on his first regular-season possession as the team's quarterback while recording four completions on that drive. Jones was near perfect the rest of the way as well, and he connected with Michael Pittman for a 27-yard strike on his one scoring toss while also displaying plenty of chemistry with rookie first-round pick Tyler Warren (seven receptions). Jones also added his trademark rushing contributions, but he and the rest of the team's air attack get a big step up in competition when the Broncos come to town for a Week 2 matchup next Sunday.