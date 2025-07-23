Daniel Jones News: Splits reps with Richardson

Jones and Anthony Richardson split first-team QB snaps during Wednesday's opening training camp practice, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Per the report, the Colts held four team periods during Wednesday's session, with Jones working with the starters for the first two, while Richardson took the first-team snaps during the final two. In the process, each quarterback was given 16 team snaps, which aligns with coach Shane Steichen's plan to alternate the two signal-callers in training camp, as they compete for the Week 1 starting assignment. While there's a chance that Richardson could have some volume restrictions in the coming days after experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder this summer, the 2023 first-rounder was cleared to participate in training camp, setting the stage for a job battle that Steichen noted is "really going to come down to who's the most consistent" as the summer progresses, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site previously reported.