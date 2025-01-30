Darious Williams News: Tallies 45 tackles in 2024

Williams played in 12 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 45 tackles (31 solo) and seven pass defenses (including one interception).

After being released by the Jaguars in March of 2024, Williams opted to sign a three-year, $22.5 million contract the Rams, who he played with from 2018 to 2021. He strained his hamstring during training camp in late July, which was severe enough for him to start the regular season on injured reserve. Williams made his 2024 regular-season debut in Week 5 against the Packers, and he played at least 50 snaps in the 11 games following the Rams' Week 6 bye. Williams will likely serve as one of the Rams' starting corners for the 2025 campaign, though who will be lined up opposite him remains to be seen.