Darius Alexander News: Full go to begin camp
Alexander was practicing at full capacity Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Alexander was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft but was sidelined during OTAs with an undisclosed injury. Positively, he's back on the field for the start of his first training camp, and he should be in line for a significant role along the Giants' defensive line to begin his pro career.
