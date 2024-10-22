Darius Robinson Injury: Set to ramp up activity this week

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday that Robinson (calf) will increase his workload this week ahead of the Cardinals' Week 8 game against the Dolphins on Sunday, per PHNX Sports.

Robinson began the regular season on injured reserve due to a calf injury he sustained during the late stages of training camp. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 9, meaning that he would have to miss the entire 2024 regular season if he's not activated off injured reserve by Oct. 30. Robinson was unable to practice leading up to Monday's game against the Chargers, and his practice participation this week will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's contest.