Darius Slay Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Slay (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice session.

Slay is considered day-to-day with a knee injury he picked up in Week 6 against the Browns. He was able to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, but his inability to participate in Thursday's session is a step in the wrong direction and puts him in jeopardy of missing Week 7 against the Giants. Slay would give himself a good chance to play Sunday if he's able to return to practice Friday. The 2013 second-round pick has logged 19 tackles (14 solo), two pass breakups and one forced fumble through the first five games of the regular season.