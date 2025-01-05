Darius Slay News: Not playing as expected

Slay (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

As expected, Slay and other Eagles starters will sit out of Sunday's regular-season finale as Philadelphia is locked in as the NFC's No. 2 seed for the playoffs. The veteran corner will finish the regular season with 49 tackles (39 solo), 13 pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 14 games. Fellow starter Quinyon Mitchell is expected to see limited snaps, so Isaiah Rodgers and Kelee Ringo will see the majority of snaps at outside corner for Week 18.