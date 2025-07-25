Darnell Mooney Injury: Hurts shoulder, out multiple weeks

Mooney is dealing with a shoulder injury and will be out "a few weeks," Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Mooney had to leave the field with a trainer Thursday after hurting his shoulder while trying to make a diving catch during practice. The injury certainly puts the veteran wideout's status in doubt for the Falcons' first preseason game, which will take place Aug. 8 versus Detroit, and could also impact his availability for the remainder of the preseason slate and even potentially into Week 1 of the campaign. Atlanta signed veteran receiver DJ Chark on Friday to add depth to its wideout corps in the wake of Mooney's injury.