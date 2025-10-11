Mooney has yet to participate in practice since being forced out of Atlanta's win over the Commanders early due to a tweaked hamstring, despite having had the benefit of a Week 5 bye to rest up. All signs point toward Mooney being ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Bills, though head coach Raheem Morris did call him day-to-day, so there's reason for optimism that he could return Week 7 versus the 49ers. If Mooney is indeed unable to go versus Buffalo, Casey Washington will figure to step into a significant role on offense behind Drake London.