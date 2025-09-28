Rams head coach Sean McVay said prior to Friday's practice that Adams was trending toward playing Sunday despite taking a questionable tag into the weekend, and the wideout's outlook seemingly hasn't changed coming out of the team's final Week 4 practice session. Fowler notes, however, that the Rams intend to be "smart" with Adams, so while the veteran receiver isn't expected to face major restrictions, he could be subject to a slight reduction in his snap count. Through his first three games with the Rams, Adams has been highly productive as the No. 2 pass-game option behind Puka Nacua, accruing a 13-213-2 receiving line on 29 targets.