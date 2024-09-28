David Long Injury: Unlikely to play vs. Titans

Long (hamstring) did not participate in practice Saturday and is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Titans, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Long was unable to practice all week due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Seahawks. He's unlikely to suit up Monday against the Titans -- the team that selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft -- and his next chance at playing will be Week 5 against the Patriots on Oct. 6. In Long's predicted absence, Anthony Walker would be the next man up at inside linebacker alongside starter Jordyn Brooks.