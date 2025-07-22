David Montgomery News: Not worried about O-line losses

Montgomery recently said he has "no concern" about Detroit's offensive line changes and is confident in new offensive coordinator John Morton.

The Lions lost center Frank Ragnow to retirement and right guard Kevin Zeitler to the Titans, leaving a training camp competition between rookie second-round pick Tate Ratledge, 2024 sixth-rounder Christian Mahogany and 27-year-old Trystan Colon, among others, for the two open spots. Morton, who was Detroit's passing-game coordinator the last two years under former OC Ben Johnson, still has an elite tackle duo and one of the best groups of skill-position players in the league at his disposal. There's always some chance the new play-caller gives Jahmyr Gibbs a few more snaps and touches at Montgomery's expense, but wholesale changes are unlikely after the Lions scored a league-high 33.2 points per game last season.